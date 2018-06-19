Paul replaces Hetmyer for Sri Lanka series

Keemo Paul will replace Shimron Hetmyer in the Windies Test Squad for the remainder of the Test Series against Sri Lanka.

According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), Hetmyer will return home to Guyana to recover from a recent illness, where he will continue his preparations to return for the 2-day practice match against Bangladesh in Antigua.

Windies Head Coach Stuart Law said, “ Hetty is a big part of our future and now we want him to recover fully from his illness, so he can be at his best for the warm-up match versus Bangladesh.”

The third Test against Sri Lanka is the first Day/Night Test to be played in the Caribbean.