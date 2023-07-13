Over 4000 Police officers rewarded for exemplary performance  

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday distributed $133.1 million to ranks as a means of rewarding them for their stellar performance over the past year.

At this year’s annual Anniversary Awards Ceremony on Thursday, the monetary distribution moved up from $81.5 million last year to $133.1 million in 2023.

Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Calvin Brutus indicated that 4,291 police ranks were awarded as opposed to 3,421 last year. The number of special awards also moved up from 800 to 1,051.

Ranks from the 12 regional divisions, CID Headquarters, Tactical Services Unit, Office of Professional Responsibility, and Commissioner’s General Registry, were among those who benefitted.

The CID was awarded for their input in solving the murder of truck driver Kerry Sears at Eccles Dumpsite Road; the double murder of Johnson Bowen and Manuel Dos Santos at Linden during a home invasion; discovery of remains of Police Constable Quincy Lewis; the murder of popular teacher and comedian, Kirwyn Mars; the murder/robbery of businessman Shimron Adams and others.

Efforts in narcotics seizures, the Mahdia dorm fire, and trafficking in persons were also acknowledged.

However, as the Force remains resolute in upholding law and order, the Top Cop posited that there is a zero-tolerance policy for any officer who breaches the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the GPF is on the verge of establishing a Monitoring and Evaluation Unit to ensure transparency, a Police Reform Committee to drive change management, and a Risk Management Unit to deal with strengths and weaknesses.

It will also be restructuring of Auditing Unit to hold offices in key positions accountable.

--- ---