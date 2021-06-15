Over 100 Covid patients hospitalised

A total of 102 persons who are infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony.

During an update on the situation today, he revealed that at the Ocean View Covid-19 facility, there are 70 persons of which 21 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The other patients are hospitalised at various health institutions across the country.

Latest figures show that some 222,373 persons or 45.7 per cent of the eligible population received their first doses. For second doses, the numbers are at 90,157 or 18.5 per cent.

The country’s overall Covid-19 death toll stands at 437.