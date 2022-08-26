Over 100 affected by flooding in Kaikan, neighbouring villages

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), under the guidance of the National Flood Monitoring Taskforce, has responded to reports of inundation at Kaikan and other neighboring villages along the Cuyuni River in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

At least 100 persons residing along the Cuyuni River have been affected by the rising waters. Apart from Kaikan, communities such as Carboo, Rock Landing, Wenamu and Eteringbang were also affected. Flood Relief Supplies have been distributed to several areas via the Regional Authorities and the Guyana Defence Force, and more supplies are scheduled to be delivered there shortly.

The CDC has an assessment team in the Region working with the Regional Representatives to further assess the developing situation. Residents countrywide are encouraged to report all flood impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time. [Press Release]