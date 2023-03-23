“Outrageous” after 2 years, City Hall unable to complete construction of Admin Building – Dharamlall’s Ministry to intervene

By: Tassia Dickenson

Noting that it is outrageous that after two years, the Georgetown Mayor and City Councill (M&CC) is unable to wrap up the construction of its Administrative Building, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall says his Ministry will have to intervene with a goal of fast-tracking the process.

Dharamlall told this publication during a telephone interview today that such intervention will include the provision of technical assistance.

“We’re going to send the engineer for them to have a look at how they can come up with a new construction plan. Because City Hall has been unable to get the contract that they contracted to get the building completed. Based on my visit, I’ve seen a lot of work that could have been done with better…construction management, and they could have already started to use some floors of the building,” Dharamlall explained.

“I’m aware that they’re trying to terminate that current contract that they have but in the meantime, I think we can find ways…to start working on the building.”

The Council is still awaiting legal advice on the way forward, according to Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine when contacted via telephone today.

During an inspection of the facility on Wednesday, Minister Dharamlall described the situation as “outrageous”, adding that he shudders to think this is one of the projects that City Hall has pursued and has still been unable to complete after such a long time.

During a previous interview with this publication, Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore revealed that construction was stalled because of issues with the contractor, who kept requesting multiple extensions.

According to Mentore, construction has been stalled for about a year now. He added that the contractor did a lot of “general work” but never actually completed a specific phase.

As such, he said the Council is seeking legal advice on how to end the relationship with the company and hire another firm.

“He did a lot of general work…externally and internally so in doing that we weren’t able to actually complete a phase. We would have been moving to complete the downstairs, which would have been the Treasurer Department and then we have the other departments on the other floor. But we didn’t get the chance to complete any of the phases. Most of the work he did was general,” Mentore explained.

“Most of the work that has to be done is the…finishing work, framing up things, and putting ceiling. We have to settle it now, as it relates to finishing work…that in itself takes time but it also takes money,” the Deputy Mayor added.

According to previous reports, the building was being constructed in phases. In 2019, the central government gave $75 million to the M&CC for the first phase of construction works.

The second phase of construction would have commenced in December 2021, after the government handed over a $30 million subvention to City Hall to complete the building.

The new building, when completed, is expected to have an elevator, a room for the holding of statutory meetings, and all the vital administrative departments.

The construction of the administrative building became a top priority for the municipality, given the dilapidated state of the existing structure, which is unsafe for staff.

--- ---