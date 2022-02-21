Noble House says will cooperate with probe into boat mishap, missing fishermen

See full statement from Noble House Seafoods Limited:

Noble House Seafoods Limited is deeply saddened by the incident involving the vessel M/V WorldFriend 307.

Noble House Seafoods Limited is concerned about the disappearance of three of the four crew members of M/V WorldFriend 307.

The management of Noble House Seafoods Limited upon learning of this incident met with the relatives of the crew members and will continue to inform the relatives of all developments.

Noble House Seafoods Limited wishes to assure the families of the crew members that they will continue to support all and every effort to locate the crew members.

Noble House Seafoods Limited has launched an internal investigation into the cause of this incident.

Further, Noble House Seafoods Limited stands ready to co-operate with any other potential investigation into this incident.