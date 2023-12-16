National Chess Championship playoff set for Wednesday at Ocean Spray Hotel

The Ocean Spray International Hotel will host the rapid playoff on Wednesday,

December 20th 2023 between top finalists and senior chess players Loris Nathoo

(1703) and Candidate Master Taffin Khan (2005), both vying for the National Open

Chess Champion title.

The confrontation begins at 17:30hrs sharp after a coin toss by Tournament

Director Mr Irshad Mohamad to determine who gets the white pieces and plays

first in the initial three-game match.

A ticking electronic chess clock will countdown the time allotted to each player

under strict tournament conditions in the presence of the Tournament Arbiter.

The first game can last a maximum of 30 minutes while the second and third

another 30, totaling 60 minutes for three games in the fast-paced encounter.

Yet, if a tie still results, Khan and Nathoo will enter the sudden death stage and be

allotted a meagre 5 minutes each in another three-game contest.

The face-off between the two would characterize an intense battle of cunning and

strategy over the chessboard to achieve majority wins and secure the Senior

National Champion title for 2023.

The playoff games will be live-streamed as well.

The GAICO-sponsored National Open Chess Championship ended recently with

Nathoo and Khan emerging with a tied score, triggering a playoff to determine the

next Senior National Champion. GAICO has been a long-time sponsor of National

Chess competitions and has earned the gratitude of the entire chess community

for their unwavering support over the years.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), extends its sincerest thanks to the

Management and Staff of Ocean Spray Hotel for facilitating the playoff and

granting the use of its facilities at short notice.

