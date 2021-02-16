Murder convicts among those who escaped from Mazaruni Prison

Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones are wanted by the police for Escaping from Lawful Custody (Mazaruni Prison) on February 16, 2021.

The Guyana Police Force, in its efforts to recapture the inmates, is appealing to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Also an appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force. All information will be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Ryan Jones is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

See descriptions of escaped prisoners:



1) NAME: IMRAN RAMSAYWACK

AGE: 25

OFFENCE: MURDER

SENTENCE: CONDEMNED

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-07-04

DESCRIPTION: OLD SCAR ON HIS LEFT SIDE OF STOMACH

HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

ETHNICITY: EAST INDIAN

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 07 ADELPHI VILLAGE ECB

2) NAME: KENNRICK LYTE

AGE: 44

OFFENCE: MURDER

SENTENCE: CONDEMNED

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2019-03-01

DESCRIPTION: SCAR AT THE BACK OF HIS LEFT ARM AND FRICKLES ON HIS CHEST

HEIGH: 5”8” AND BROWN IN COMPLEXION

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: GRANT GOODINTENT LOWER POMEROON RIVER

3) NAME: Samuel Gouveia

AGE: 26

OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2020-03-11

DESCRIPTION: (Rasta) AND SLIM BUILT

ETHNICITY: MIXED

HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 13 GOEDVERWAGTING ECD

4) NAME: RYAN JONES

AGE: 22

OFFENCE: MANSLAUGHTER

SENTENCE: 28 years

DATE OF ADMISSION: 2018-07-17

DESCRIPTION: MULTIPLIE TATTOOS ON RIGHT ARM OLD SCAR ABOUT THE BODY

ETHNICITY: MIXED

HEIGH 5”8” AND FAIR IN COMPLEXION

HE IS TALL

DATE OF ESCAPE: 2021-02-16

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 121 TIMEHRI ECD