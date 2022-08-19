President Dr Irfaan Ali, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Trinidadian agro-processing company, Novo Life Farms, for the company to expand its operations to Guyana and set up an agro-processing plant.

The MoU was signed on Thursday after President Irfaan Ali, and members of his visiting delegation assessed the company’s operations.

The Guyanese Head of State was joined by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley and the President of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and other government officials were also on the tour.

Novo Life Farms products range from ground provision to coconuts and vegetables. (Office of the President)