Motorcyclist killed in Mandela Avenue accident

A 20-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Thursday evening when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a car along the Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the botanical gardens.

Dead is Joshua Blackin of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Also injured in the accident is the pillion rider, 18-year-old Natasha McKenzie of Kisskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt.

Police said the driver of the motorcar alleged that at around 22:00hrs as he was travelling along the roadway, he observed the motorcyclist proceeding at a fast rate and eventually he started to skid on the road and then crashed into his vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the pillion rider and cyclist fell onto the road surface where they received injuries on their body. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) was summoned and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The pillion rider was picked up by EMT in a conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on the driver of the motorcar after a breathalyzer test was conducted on him which found no trace of alcohol in his system.

