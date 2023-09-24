Motorcyclist killed in Garnett Street accident

A 30-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an early morning accident on Garnett Street, Kitty in Georgetown.

Dead is Albert Alwin Headley of Lot 11 Henry Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. The accident occurred at about 06:20hrs today.

Based on police reports, Headley was driving a motorcycle (#CM 462) proceeding West along Garnett Street at a fast rate, and while in the vicinity of Red Bar, he lost control. The left front portion of the motorcycle collided with the right side rear portion of a motorvan (#GAE 6248), which was parked facing West on the southern side of Garnett Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance into the air and then onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and on his body. The Ambulance service was summoned to the accident scene, where Ambulance # PYY 2704 arrived with Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Central Fire Station.

The driver was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital. The body of the deceased is at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

