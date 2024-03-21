Motorcyclist dies after crashing into concrete bridge at Bartica

Daniel Anthony Lopes, a 22-year-old resident of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was killed early this morning after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a concrete bridge.

The accident occurred at around 01:45hrs on the Caribese Hill road in Bartica.

According to police investigations, the motorcycle (JSP 3) is owned by Rondell Junior Da Silva Lopes and was driven at the time by Daniel Lopes.

Lopes was proceeding West along the southern side of Caribese Hill access road, ascending a hill, and while negotiating a right bend at a fast rate he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete drain on the side of the road and then into a concrete bridge.

As a result, he received injuries to his head and body. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was identified by his mother, Senita Lopes.

