MNR & Orica conduct Blaster Certification Course

Orica Mining Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, and the Guyana Mining School, commenced a three-day “Safe and Efficient Blasting in Mining and Quarrying” program at the Marriott Hotel today.

The course is targeted to experienced blasters and blasters helpers, who will benefit from informative presentations, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions led by industry experts and experienced professionals.

Topics to be covered include advanced blasting techniques, hazards risk management, blast design and optimization, safety protocols, environmental considerations, and the use of modern technologies in blasting operations. Training sessions are being conducted by international blasting experts who practice worldwide.

In addition to the educational sessions provided, participants who have the required field experience will also have the chance to write an exam administered by the GGMC on Saturday in order to obtain a blasters’ licence.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, who opened the course, commended the partnership among Orica, the Ministry, the Mining School and the GGMC. He expressed that the need for experienced locally trained blasters has exponentially increased, and expressed gratitude to Mr. Devindra Kissoon for hosting the blasting training program in Guyana, who over the last few decades has been working closely with the Ministry to increase local blasting expertise.

He also congratulated the participants, expressing that the training of Guyanese professional blasters aligns with the Ministry’s local content objectives and the Government’s development and growth strategy. He encouraged participants to pursue certification as a means to better themselves and Guyana as a whole.

Almost 100 persons were in attendance. Orica is the largest explosives provider in the world, headquartered in Australia with over 13,000 employees, and has, been providing explosives to Guyana over the last forty years.

--- ---