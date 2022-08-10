Miss Jam Zone delegates pay a courtesy call on Tourism Minister

The seven semi-finalists of the Miss Jam Zone Pageant on Monday paid a courtesy call on Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond.

After being introduced to the delegates, Minister Walrond opined that she was pleased to see such beautiful, intelligent women in the pageant and urged the young ladies to express themselves during the process.

The delegates – Amel Griffith, Omaiah Hall, Jasmine Assanah, Shaniya Decosta, Jade Mercurius, Phelicia Adams, and Jada Jones took the opportunity to express their hopes for the development of the Tourism industry.

The Miss Jam Zone Pageant has always been tourism focussed and this year the coordinators chose 7 towns for the delegates to represent and depict in their national costume. Each delegate worked closely with several renowned Guyanese designers to create the most stunning and thought-provoking pieces for the upcoming pageant.

The pageant has long been a part of the annual Jam Zone celebrations and returned this year after a brief hiatus to enormous support from the public. The delegates have already competed in the Fantasy Swimwear segment at the Jam Zone beach Jam and the personal interviews were conducted live on NCN and Channel 72/21 on Monday evening.

Miss Jam Zone Pageant is slated for the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Saturday, August 13, 2022 where the delegates will compete in the National Costume, Talent, Swimwear and other segments.

Tickets are on sale at the National Cultural Centre for $2000, $2500 and $3000.