Min. Mustapha, his driver treated for minor injuries following accident

𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙒𝘾𝘽 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩:

𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗶 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, along with his driver Dasrat Debeion, received medical attention for minor injuries and were both discharged last evening following an accident in West Coast Berbice.

The accident occurred at about 17:48 hrs on Foulis Public Road, West Coast Berbice, involving motor vehicle #PYY 994, owned by the Ministry of Agriculture and driven by Dasrat Debeion, age 32, and occupant Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, and motor car #PYY 7716, owned and driven by Delon Cambell, a 38-year-old of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that the Minister’s vehicle was proceeding West along the southern side of Foulis Public Road when motor car #PYY 7716, which was proceeding East on the road, attempted to overtake a black Fielder wagon and ended up on the southern driving lane, colliding with the right side of the Minister’s vehicle (PYY 994).

Hon Minister Zulfikar Mustapha was taken out of motor car PYY 994 in a conscious state and taken to Balwant Singh Hospital to seek medical attention. His driver was also taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital. The Minister and his driver were both seen and examined by a doctor at the respective hospitals, treated and sent away for minor injuries.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motor car #PYY 7716, but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath. CCTV footage was seen and obtained. Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of motor car #PYY 7716 who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Guyana Police Force has since updated its statement to say’ “Please note the driver Dasrat Debeion, was also treated at the Balwant Singh hospital for minor injuries and sent away.”

