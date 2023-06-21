Mazaruni River boat captain goes missing

A 61-year-old boat captain identified as Carl Subratie from Thomas Point, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), is currently missing after he left his home on Saturday to transport a group of passengers to an interior location.

The man’s daughter, Sameena Sabratie, when contacted on Tuesday, related that her father lived alone and worked as a boat captain for the past 27 years, primarily operating within the family’s business that serves multiple interior locations.

Concern arose on Sunday, Father’s Day when she and her other sibling attempted to reach their father via his mobile phone but received no response.

Sameena expressed her worry, saying, “That was strange because when we call him if he doesn’t answer right away, he would call us back shortly after.”

Despite continuous calls to her father’s phone until Monday morning, Sabratie received no answer, prompting her to contact her uncles and inform them of the situation.

“When I called my uncles, they went to look for him. When they reached his place, they were told that he had departed on Saturday morning to drop off passengers in an interior area. I don’t know the exact location within the interior.”

The worried daughter further explained, “According to the information received, he did drop off the passengers, and left to return home.”

She expressed fear that something may have happened to her father during his journey back home.

Upon learning about the situation, a Police report was made and an investigation was launched. “We only learned about everything yesterday (Monday)… they searched for him throughout the night, but we haven’t received any updates.”

With hope for her father’s safety, the daughter is appealing to anyone with information that may lead to his whereabouts to contact her on telephone number 695-7155.

