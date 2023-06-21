‘Those who wield power are not above the law’ – GAWL urges fair probe into allegations against Dharamlall

See full statement from the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers:

The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) notes the allegations of sexual assault made against a sitting Minister of Government by a female minor through the press media.

GAWL condemns all acts of sexual violence, particularly, against women and children.

A Minister of Government is appointed by the people and for the people and should at all times serve the people. Those who wield this power are not above the law.

GAWL urges that the rule of law be upheld for a full and fair investigation into these allegations to protect the interest of all parties. Further, we call on the Guyana Police Force and all the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation whilst upholding their primary objective, to serve and protect.

GAWL also urges the public not to peddle speculation and misinformation that could pervert the course of justice and result in further damage to the Complainant, this includes the circulation of photographs and images of the Complainant.

