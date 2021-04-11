Mazaruni Prison escapee spotted in Bartica

Kevin LaFleur, the robbery convict who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on Friday was spotted in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Speaking with this publication on Saturday, acting Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said that the Joint Services are continuing their search for the escapee.

“We are still working on it, he was spotted in Bartica around Third Avenue, so we have a search team in that area looking for him,” Elliot added.

Reports are that at about 03:15h on Friday, LaFleur, of Providence Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), escaped into the bushes aback the prison. In a statement, Police said prison officers searched the area but did not locate the escapee. As such, a Joint Services team was called in to hunt the escapee.

LaFleur was serving a 56-month prison sentence after he was convicted for robbery under arms.

In February, 25-year-old Imran Ramsaywack of Adelphi Village, East Coast Berbice (ECB); 44-year-old Kenrick Lyte whose last known address is Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; 22-year-old Samuel Gouveia of Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and 22-year-old Rayon Jones of Timehri, EBD, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison.

Following their escape, Ramsawack and Jones were killed during a shootout with Police on March 22 at about 20:40h at the Better Hope Backlands, ECD.

Police said Lyte and Gouveia are still on the run.

Ramsaywack was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of a United States-based Buxton woman, Samantha Benjamin, in 2015, while Jones was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timehri mechanic Puranand Baljit, who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his Madewini home in 2016.