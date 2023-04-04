Manslaughter charge recommended for day care owner

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that the owner of the day care that was responsible for the death of seven-month-old Oriyah Gravesande be charged with manslaughter.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who noted that the file with the advice was received on Monday.

The owner, Denise Benn, is expected to make soon her first court appearance in relation to the crime.

On March 21, the child died at the Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) facility, which authorities have since confirmed was uncertified for years and ought not to have been in operation.

An autopsy has since revealed that the infant died from haemorrhage and compression to the neck. The child’s parents had revealed to the media that on the day in question, they received a call from the daycare, informing them that their daughter was unresponsive.

“They called me and tell me that our baby was unresponsive when they took her to the health centre, and by the time they reached the Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead…she left home good, smiling and everything,” the mother, Shavanie Gravesande had related.

The mother claimed she contacted two hours after the incident, and by the time she arrived at the hospital, she was told that her baby had died.

It was reported that the child had fallen off a bed where she was trapped in some sheets; it is suspected that this had led to her demise.

A joint investigation into the matter was being conducted by the police along with the Child Care and Protection Agency and the Human Services and Social Security Ministry.

The owner of the day care was intially taken into custody for questioning but subsequently released on station bail. The owner, however, was ordered to report to the Sparendaam Police Station, ECD, on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, operations are the day care came to halt following the unfortunate incident.

