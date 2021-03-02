Man shoots at cousin after argument over money

A 28-year-old businessman of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) escaped unhurt today after his cousin discharged several rounds in his direction following an argument over money.

Anthony Harrinandan and his cousin, a 39-year-old fisherman of La Bonne Intention, ECD had a row via telephone over money which the fisherman owed the businessman. According to the police, the fisherman was refusing to repay.

During the telephone conversation, the fisherman reportedly threatened to kill the businessman.

At around midday today, Harrinandan was seated in his motorcar outside of a bar at Annandale when his cousin approached.

The fisherman whipped out a handgun, pointed the weapon in the direction of his cousin, and discharged several rounds. Police said the businessman was not struck by the bullets.

The suspect, however, made his escape in a white motorcar. He remains in hiding.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered two 9mm spent shells.

Investigations are ongoing.