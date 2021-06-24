Man robbed of car by armed bandits who blocked off road with vehicle

A 46-year-old man was during the wee hours of today robbed of his motorcar and other values at Leopold Street, Georgetown.

The victim was robbed of his Toyota Fielder wagon, his cellphone, and jewelry by two men armed with a knife and gun.

The victim was driving west along Leopold Street when he saw a white Mazda motorcar parked in the middle of the street, preventing him from proceeding further.

The two suspects then exited the back passenger seat of the car and walked up to the victim who was in his vehicle.

The suspect with the gun pointed the weapon at the victim’s head and demanded he exit the car.

The suspect who was armed with the knife began to search the victim’s pockets and took away the phone and jewellery he was wearing at the time.

They then entered the victim’s car while the Mazda motorcar reversed, giving the suspects a clear path to escape. The suspects in the Mazda motorcar also escaped.