Man dies after reportedly driving car into Demerara River

The lifeless body of a Berbice, Region Six resident was earlier this morning pulled from the Demerara River after he reportedly drove his motorcar off the Timehri Wharf, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is 39-year-old Umdut Jagnit of Lot 5 Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice.

Based on reports received, at about 4:30h, a security guard residing at Timehri Docks Area, EBD was informed that a car was overboard. In turn, he contacted the Timehri Police Station and the ranks responded promptly.

From initial reports, it is believed that the man might have driven his Toyota Carina 192 motorcar bearing registration number PHH 5423 overboard. The vehicle was subsequently pulled from the river.

Jagnit’s body was reportedly in the back seat of the motorcar with the seat belt wrapped around his left foot. The body was however, inspected but there were no marks of violence.

It was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem as Police continue their investigations.