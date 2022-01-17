Man arrested after stabbing brother who was fighting with sister

A man, who was witnessing a fight between a brother and sister, has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old brother.

Injured is Veeraj Singh, a hire car driver of Scottsburg, Corriverton, Berbice.

He received his injuries at around 19:45h on Sunday during a fight with his 25-year-old sister, Jashoda Singh. The siblings had an altercation due to the woman threatening their mother earlier in the day.

The victim alleged that when he upbraided his sister, she started to pelt him with bottles and he retaliated by picking up a mop stick, which led to a physical fight between them.

An onlooker, Rajendra Bhagratti of Number 58 Village, then attacked Veeraj with a knife.

The man was then rushed to Skeldon Public Hospital for treatment and transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment. Police say his condition is serious.

Both Jashoda Singh and Rajendra Bhagratti have been arrested and are in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police did not disclose how the onlooker is related to the siblings.