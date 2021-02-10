Mahaicony man feared drowned at Belladrum foreshore

A man is feared drowned after he was struck by a heavy wave while repairing a boat on Monday three miles offshore Belladrum, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Lloyd John, 45, of Catherine, Mahaicony, ECD, was reportedly attending to a hole in the boat when the wave struck.

At the time, he was reportedly in the company of another fisherman, 61-year-old Edmond Duke, also of Catherine, Mahaicony.

Based on reports received, after the boat was hit by the wave, John drifted further out at sea until he disappeared while Duke escaped from the sinking boat and was later rescued by other fishermen who were in a larger vessel.

He was taken to the Abary Sluice Outpost where the matter was reported. A search party was established but after searching for several hours, there were no signs of the missing man.

Nevertheless, the boat and the engine were found on Tuesday. The search continues for the missing man as police continue their investigations.