MACORP donates customised tee signs to Lusignan Golf Club

By Timothy Jaikarran

In a simple handing over ceremony held at the Lusignan Golf Club, Machinery Cooperation of Guyana Limited (MACORP) handed over 21 customised tee signs to the Lusignan Golf Club.

Chief Executive Officer of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga, during his feature address, expressed “We want to congratulate the Lusignan Executive on the work they have been doing…The Lusignan Golf Club is currently improving this ground for golfers to come and enjoy quality play and to show golfers what it takes to come and play.”

He added: “This handing over of signs is just a testimony of what can be done when we work as a team. We have been working with LGC for 15 years and we at MACORP continue to be proud of being an integral part of what takes place here.”

“We will continue to render support to LGC so more players can come and enjoy and they can count on our support and anything they need in the future. We want to be apart of this management.”

What MACORP has done with the introduction of tee signs is that it will tell the players the distance from one flag to the other. It basically gives the player the information of what has to be done when they are at which ever hole.

Also sharing his sentiments at the simple ceremony was Lusignan Golf Club President Patanjilee Persaud who praised the MACORP group for their investment in the club. “We just want to say a big thank you, MACORP are more than just a friend. There is a saying you go all in and with MACORP they go all in when it come to the LGC. They have always stood by us and we are appreciative of them. We want to express deep gratitude as we could not make it this far with out Macorp” Persuad opined.

Persaud added that 15 years ago MACORP joined with the Lusignan Golf Club and has continuously supported the club. He also reiterated that MACORP is known for its support of community service projects and sports in Guyana.