Lusignan prison escapee found in cane fields

One of the men who recently escaped the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison has been recaptured.

He has been identified as Sasenarine Bisnauth of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Bisnauth was charged with robbery under arms.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday at around 20:30hrs recaptured Bisnauth who was hiding in the cane fields aback of Beterverwagting Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara.

The Police Force said the man was recaptured without any incident even though the fugitive was armed with a cutlass.

The other escapees are Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, ECD who was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis; murder accused Kenraul Perez, 26 of Mabaruma, North West; and 32-year old Ganesh Dhanraj of Facade, Parika, who was charged with murder.