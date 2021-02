Kellon Isaacs, 22, of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was on Monday charged for being in possession of a PlayStation, four video game controllers and two playStation video game controllers suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Isaacs was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 and will make his next court appearance on April 19, 2021.