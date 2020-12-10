Linden “Blessing Circle” duo slapped with false pretense charges

Two persons were on Wednesday each released on $40,000 bail after they were charged with obtaining monies under false pretense through a scheme called “Blessing Circle.”

Claire Joseph, 48, an accountant; and Dwayne Charles, 41, a bus driver, both of Amelia’s Ward Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. The duo denied the five charges that were brought against them.

It is alleged that the duo obtained $25,000 each from Gavin Munroe, Vernon Richmond, Leslie Jervis, Odetta Hall, and Salome Henry.

They were each released on $40,000 bail on the first charge and self-bail on the other charges.

As a condition for bail the two were ordered to lodge their passports with the court and report to the Police Station on the last Friday of every month until the hearing and determination of the case.

Joseph and Charles are due for another court appearance on January 12, 2021.