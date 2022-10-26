Letter: President Ali has taken Guyana to new heights

Dear Editor,

Since taking office in August 2020, President Ali and his administration have taken Guyana to new heights never reached before with his numerous visits to the ten regions and to almost every village and district in the country to meet with the people. In all his visits, he has not only outlined his development strategies for the country, but he has taken the time to meet with the residents and address their problems, which have lifted the spirits of the citizens. Many felt that President Ali is genuine when he said that everyone has a meaningful and vital role to play in the development of the country and that no one will be left behind, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or party affiliation. He has told the nation that the time has come for us not to see one another as Indo-Guyanese, Afro-Guyanese or Amerindian but as Guyanese with one destiny and a country to build.

His recent announcement alongside the British High Commissioner to Guyana that Guyanese will no longer need a visa to travel to Britain speaks volumes in that it settled a long-standing issue between Guyana and Britain. It is my understanding that it was President Ali who initiated the negotiation with the British Government. It was the belief that as a former British colony, Guyanese should be allowed to travel to London without visas. This has been the case of Canada, New Zealand and Australia—all former colonies of Great Britain whose citizens were not required to obtain visas to travel to London. Guyana has joined the other CARICOM states of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas and Grenada whose residents do not require visas to travel to Britain.

With oil revenue at over one billion dollars, President Ali has publicly stated that the money will be used wisely and prudently to benefit all Guyanese by modernizing the infrastructure, invest in education, health care, security, the judiciary and social services, among others.

In addition, President Ali should be given credit for his vision to establish the 1000-men programme which will bring together men from across the country to address the challenges faced by them, especially youths who make up more than 60 percent of the country’s population. Headed by the President, the 1000-men programme will encourage adults and youths to turn away from crimes and violence and become responsible, good, decent and productive citizens and take their rightful place in society.

The 1000-men program will address domestic violence, hunger and poverty, education or the lack thereof and the indulgence and sale of illegal drugs. It is a positive approach to help men and youths accept their responsibility and become leaders in society. Many are of the opinion that the 1000-men programme initiated by President Ali fits well with his “one Guyana” initiative which is aimed at healing the racial divide, unite the races and for us as Guyanese to become “our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper. The phrase is a reference to the Biblical story of Cain and Abel from the book of Genesis. It is generally understood to mean being responsible for the welfare of a brother or other sibling or, by extension, for other human beings in general.

The President has said many times that while each of us is responsible for our own actions we are also responsible for the well-being of our neighbors. He enunciated that too frequently we focus on ourselves while forgetting that God has created us to live together and that our own well-being is bound forever to the well-being of everyone. He knows that while everyone needs proper education, secure housing, adequate nutrition, and reliable healthcare, they are not luxuries. They are what is due to those who have worked hard and to those who cannot care for themselves. President Ali “One Guyana” initiative is a bold plan that will inspire everyone to live in peace and harmony, support each other and be involved in the development and prosperity of the country.

Sincerely,

Dr Asquith Rose