Lawrence, Cummings, Smith-Joseph summoned before Elections COI

Former APNU+AFC Ministers of Government Dr Karen Cummings and Volda Lawrence as well as the coalition’s party agent Carol Smith-Joseph were today summoned and appeared before the ongoing Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the 2020 elections fiasco.

The trio, however, opted not to give evidence.

Lawrence and Smith-Joseph were represented by Attorney Nigel Hughes who explained that his clients cannot testify because of pending court matters.

Similarly last year, the testimonies of several persons employed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could not be pursued during the COI owing to pending investigations and charges instituted against them.

The GECOM employees, Denise Babb-Cummings, Shefern February, Michelle Miller and Carolyn Duncan were summoned to appear before the Commission but opted not to give evidence.

Like Lawrence and Smith-Joseph, the trio were slapped with charges in relation to electoral fraud.