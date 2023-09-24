Late night fire destroys 3 rooms at Ramada Princess Hotel

A fire late Saturday night at the Ramada Princess Hotel and Casino in Providence, East Bank Demerara, completely gutted a room and sigificantly damaged two others.

The inferno broke out on the fourth floor in room 431 of the six-storey building.

The hotel has a total of 194 rooms along with a casino which is located at the southern side of the structure. At the time of the fire, there were 293 adults and 4 children registered at the hotel.

Smoke was observed emanating from the eastern side of the building which triggered the fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

The Fire Department was called and informed of the fire at 22:47hrs.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, the Eccles, Diamond, Central, and West Ruimveldt fire stations promptly dispatched water tenders, water carriers, a hydraulic platform, three ambulances, and their personnel to the scene, with the first appliance arriving at 22:54 hrs.

Under the command of Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, 28 firefighting personnel went into immediate action and managed to safely evacuate all of the guests present at the hotel at the time and contained the blaze in a timely manner.

The recently acquired hydraulic high-rise platform was also used to rescue a number of persons who were trapped on the sixth floor of the hotel.

One guest was conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by Emergency Medical Technicians for treatment of smoke inhalation. There were no serious injuries or casualties.

At 3:10 hrs today, firefighting operations ceased. The room of origin, along with rooms 433 and 435 sustained significant damage.

Two lines working from water carrier #14, water tender #116, HP #2, and an open water source were used to extinguish the fire.

President Dr Irfaan Ali along with Vice President Bharrat Jadgeo, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond, Minister with responsibility for information Kwame McCoy, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and other officials were on scene from around 23:00hrs last evening until about 3:00hrs.

Investigations are underway by Fire Prevention officials to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Police and Fire personnel remain on standby duty at the location lending additional support.

