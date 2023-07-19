Labourer dies after being struck by lightning  

Twenty-nine-year-old Shawn Easton, also known as “Shawnee,” of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, lost his life on Sunday after allegedly being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred during an unexpected and intense downpour with thunder and lightning while he was returning home from work.

He was discovered lying face down in a nearby creek, with severe burns on the right side of his body, from his head down to his knee.

He was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

