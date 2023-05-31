Kwakwani residents sign-up for land titles

A number of persons who are occupying lands at Kwakwani Housing Scheme (Phase 1-3), Park-Potville and Chine Lane in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) were able to sign up for their Agreement of Sale and Certificates of Title.

This was done during an exercise held by the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Tuesday at the Kwakwani Recreational Centre. The engagement was led by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D Croal, and Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves and also saw the attendance of CHPA Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor and Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles.

The area has been occupied by residents for several years, however, no ownership documents were issued. It was transferred to CHPA and occupational surveys were conducted by the agency, as Ministry works aggressively to resolve the issue and regularise the area. Those incorporated into the existing plan are now able to process their ownership documents, while another exercise will be conducted to accommodate persons who fall outside of the plan.

“We have up to 200 persons who can sign to commence the process for their Agreements of Sale and the processing of the Certificates of Title that can be done totally from those three areas,” said Minister Croal.

He continued “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, we want to bring betterment for the people of Kwakwani, to have you living in an area that you can call yours […] to have you living on a land that you can pass on to your children and for generations to come.”

The Minister also spoke about the relocation of residents at the waterfront since it is prone to flooding. He stated that 25 acres of land have been identified for the relocation and resettlement programme.

In his remarks, CEO Greaves also stated that the agency is committed to resolving all the issues in Kwakwani and Region Ten by extension in an efficient manner. While underscoring the importance of the ownership documents, the CEO also told residents that they can now also sign-up for the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme, which was designed by the government to assist Guyanese with the construction of their homes.

In addition to the processing of the Agreements of Sale, some residents were presented their Certificate of Title on the spot by Minister Croal.

Evelyn Fredricks, who was among title recipients stated that she is ecstatic to end this chapter of her life and can finally be at peace.

“I’m so happy today because I’ve been waiting so many years,” Fredricks remarked as she proudly held her title for her Kwakwani Housing Scheme land.

Residents were also given the opportunity to raise a number of concerns at the meeting, which were addressed by the Minister and team.

