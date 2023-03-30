Kester Hutson is new GCCI President

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) held its 133rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually last Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023. During the meeting, remarks were delivered by Minister Deodat Indar Minister within the Ministry of Public Works and outgoing President of the GCCI, Timothy Tucker.

Following the dissolution of the GCCI’s 2022/2023 Council, elections for the Chamber’s 21-member Council were held and the following members were elected as the new Council of the Chamber for the year 2022/2023:

1. Timothy Tucker. Rid-O-Pes

2. Richard Rambarran, NCB Capital Markets (Guyana) Inc.

3. Orson Ferguson, GTT Inc.

4. Shaleeza Shaw, Opulent Consultancy Inc.

5. Kester Hutson, Dapper Technology Incorporated.

6. Dr. Rosh Khan, Social Rank Media.

7. Keon Howard, Electric (Guyana) Inc.

8. Rayad Boyce, Sonic Business Services

9. Kerensa Gravesande-Bart, Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc.

10. Komal Ramnauth, KOJAC

11. Shaam Outar, Merchant Marine Services Guyana Inc.

12. Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran, Envisage Marketing & Technology Company

13. Geraldo Alphonso, Innovations America

14. Gavin Ramsoondar, Zarc Properties Inc.

15. Molly Hassan, The Guyana Oil Company Limited

16. Carlos Mendonca, Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Ltd.

17. Kathy Smith, Dover Waterproofing Technologies Inc

18. Navin Prashad, M.P. Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited

19. Brian Edwards, Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc.

20. Mary Nagasar, Hand In Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Companies

21 Nadene Gilbert-Rambarran, Ascension Business Services

Subsequent to the AGM, the new Council held its first Statutory Council meeting on Monday, 27th March 2023 to elect from its body a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the year 2023/2024.

The EMC comprises a President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Immediate Past President.

The elected Executives are as follows:

1. President: Kester Hutson, Dapper Technology Incorporated

2. Senior Vice President: Richard Rambarran, NCB Capital Markets (Guyana) Inc.

3. Junior Vice President: Gavin Ramsoondar, Zarc Properties Inc.

4. Treasurer: Orson Ferguson, GTT Inc.

5. Secretary: Kathy Smith, Dover Waterproofing Technologies Inc

6. Immediate Past President: Timothy Tucker, Rid-O-Pes

