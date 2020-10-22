Judiciary expresses “deep concern” over attack on security and home of CJ

Statement by the Judiciary of Guyana on the Attack on the home of CJ Roxane George

The Judiciary of Guyana views with deep concern and dismay the recent intrusion and attack on the security and home of the Chief Justice of Guyana.

Such attacks on any citizen cannot be condoned.

We understand that this matter is under investigation and has seized the attention of the highest level of the Police Force.

The Judiciary looks forward to a speedy resolution of the investigation even as it continues to discharge its functions and uphold the rule of law.

Sgd. Hon Mme. Justice Cummings-Edwards

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag)

October 21, 2020