Jilted lover attacks, injures child mother after she refuses to reconcile

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after he attacked and injured the mother of his child at Kanuku Drive Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). The couple has been separated for the past four months.

However, on Sunday at about 16:20h, the 27-year-old victim had returned to Lethem from Georgetown with her brother and as she was waiting on the bus service to collect her suitcase and bags, she saw the suspect riding on a bicycle heading in her direction. As such, she hid from him.

At about 17:30h, she was reportedly at a residence at Kanuku Drive Lethem washing her clothes when the suspect approached her and told her he wanted to reconcile. She, however, refused to do so and it was at that time, he threatened to kill both her and himself.

Upon hearing this, she became fearful and attempted to flee but the man reportedly grabbed her by the hair, picked up a piece of wood, and lashed her to the arm.

In addition, the suspect armed himself with a “clay brick” and lashed her to the head. She managed to escape and ran over to a variety store where she sought refuge.

The Police were contacted and the suspect was later contacted, told of the allegation and cautioned but he denied committing the act.

The injured mother of one was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where she was treated for a broken left arm. She was admitted for observation.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges.