House lot identification exercise begins at Meten-Meer-Zorg

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is undertaking infrastructure development in various housing schemes throughout the country, resulting in more house lot allottees gaining access to their lots.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Water, the first batch of allottees in Meten-Meer-Zorg Phase One took part in a land identification exercise guided by CHPA’s surveyors.

This development has been welcomed by the allottees who are excited to finally have access to their land, allowing them to begin the construction process.

One of the allottees, Zenol Aguilar expressed her excitement upon finally being able to see her land, as she gears up to start construction.

She added that while the wait for access to the house lot was lengthy, it was worth it since there is not much preparation needed before construction.

The ministry said that as works progress in the scheme, other allottees will be called in to identify their respective lots.

Some $967 million is being invested in infrastructure works, including access roads, bridges, and drainage works in the new Meten-Meer-Zorg housing development. A total of 665 lots have been allocated in the scheme, and the first phase of infrastructure works is underway.

Last Month, the housing ministry awarded 126 contracts worth over $56.8 billion for major infrastructural works across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and Ten.

Of that amount, $15.47 billion will be spent on development works at Meten-Meer-Zorg Phase Three, Stewartville East and West, and Leonora Phase Two in Region Three.

Among the works to be executed include the construction of road networks, bridges, water distribution systems, electrical networks, and land preparation.

--- ---