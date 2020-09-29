GuyOil reduces prices to bring economic relief to customers

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) has reduced the prices of its mogas (Super 95), gasoil, ultra-low sulfur diesel, and kerosene with effect from 1 October, 2020 at all of its service stations across Guyana.

The announcement was made in a statement, posted on social media by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

As a national entity, GuyOil said it is always committed to its strategic objective of being the price stabiliser for the nation.

“Though the company saw no reduction in acquisition cost, GuyOil is aware of the economic challenges being faced by customers and businesses as the nation continues to battle COVID-19,” the statement said.

“The company hopes that the reduction will bring significant ease to its customers and assure the nation that they will continue to provide its product and services at competitive prices,” GuyOil added.