Guyanese Shyam Nokta receives prestigious Anthony N Sabga Award

Guyanese businessman and environmentalist Shyam Nokta has been bestowed with the prestigious Anthony N Sabga award, which is meant to recognise and reward excellence in the Caribbean region, and create an awareness of the significant work done in the region that benefits Caribbean people, and all people worldwide.

Launched in 2005, prizes are awarded in the spheres of Arts & Letters, Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, and Public & Civic Contributions.

“Shyam Nokta is an environmental protection consultant who founded a thriving business called Environmental Management Consultants. He is a leading player in the environment and natural resources sectors, his clients include companies in oil and gas, companies in mineral mining, at least one company in the rum distilling business, and also includes various international charitable organisations. So he is very much enterprising on how he approaches the business of environmental protection but as he says himself, EMC, that is his company, is business and like every business “we look at the bottom line,” Professor Compton Bourne said as he announced the award.

Nokta has served as the President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and Chairman of the Local Content Advisory Panel. He also served as an Adviser to the President and as Head of the Office of Climate Change where he coordinated Guyana’s response to climate change, the development and implementation of the LCDS and REDD+Partnership with the Kingdom of Norway.

He was also involved in key conservation initiatives such as the establishment of Guyana’s National Protected Areas System and has chaired several national boards and committees in the areas of tourism, conservation, climate change and green growth.

The laureates for the Anthony N Sabga are selected by Country Nominating Committees (CNC) and a regional Eminent Persons Panel (EPP). Advertisements are placed in the media throughout the English-speaking Caribbean stating criteria and inviting nominations. Applications are passed to the nominating committees in five countries: Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Each CNC then makes its selections, and the candidates are subjected to a rigorous research and vetting procedure. Once candidates are found to meet the criteria, the CNCs make selections and present them to the EPP, which makes the final adjudication.

Announcements are then made via press conference to regional media, such as the Trinidad Guardian, the St Lucia Voice, and the Stabroek News in Guyana.