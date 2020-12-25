Guyanese killed in Queens Lamborghini crash

One person died and two were injured after a Lamborghini SUV crashed into an Uber in Queens, on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The luxury Italian ride collided with the Toyota Corolla sedan at 103rd Ave. and Rockaway Blvd. after 7 p.m. The victims were all taken to Jamaica Hospital, where one died, according to the NYPD, the New York Daily News reported.

The pricey vehicle overturned and was left a mangled mess of steel. Debris scattered the street in Ozone Park.

INews understands that the person who died is Guyanese-based Rita Persaud of Shanti Bhavan Mandir, Queens NY.