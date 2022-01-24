Guyanese entrepreneur Krishna Persaud is known for his philanthropical work over the past 2 decades

In an exclusive interview with Shafi Ramjan, who hails from the village of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD), personal experiences and views were fondly shared about the humanitarian work of Krishna Persaud, owner of Tristar Inc., who has been involved in humanitarian work for the past two decades.

Shafi Ramjan is an executive member of the Windsor Forest New York Association, and has been associated with Mr. Krishna Persaud for more than two decades. In fact, both men came from humble beginnings, and grew up as farmers on the West Coast of Demerara, having been involved in rice cultivation and cane farming before migrating to the United States.

The Windsor Forest New York Association was formed by a group of residents who felt the need to give back to the communities in their home country Guyana. Ramjan visits Guyana annually to help coordinate and distribute to the residents within those communities the various food hampers and monetary donations.

Kris Persaud, owner of Tristar Inc and the Jamaica Tallawahs, hails from Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara. He was born to a very humble family in a village of farmers. He obtained his primary and secondary education in Guyana before migrating to the USA, where he continued his studies in the field of Engineering.

More than 20 years ago, a group of villagers from Windsor Forest, including Kris, formed the Windsor Forest/New York Association. Kris is, and has been, the driving force behind this organisation. He has dedicated his time and financial resources to the success of this organisation, which serves the residents of West Coast Demerara. Kris has never forgotten the village and region from whence he came; he has always given back, and continues to do so on a grand scale.

The main objective of this New York-based organisation is to enhance the standard of living of residents of West Coast Demerara. Over the past 20 years, Kris has spearheaded various projects, including painting of the primary school, building Home Economics facility, annual scholarships for students who pass the SSEE, improvement of the school’s playground, providing computers for the school. The Association has also provided equipment for the Health Centre, and has built a shed which is used as a waiting room for patients.

Kris provided furniture for the nursery school, along with a play park. Annually, the Association, under the sponsorship of Kris, has provided food hampers and cash awards for over 200 residents of West Coast Demerara. In 2020, the Association provided hampers to over 400 residents of the West Demerara region for COVID-19 relief.

In addition to what has been done, as described in the foregoing, Kris has embarked on a number of projects, including building a park and playground, enhancing the Windsor Forest Community Centre ground, and beautifying the seawall.

Residents of the region have been very fortunate to be associated with someone as generous as Kris Persaud, who continues to give back to the land from whence he came.

This article was contributed by Shafi Ramjan, who also comes from the community family of Windsor Forest. Shafi has been active in community work, and serves as President of the Windsor Forest/New York Association.

Before migrating to the USA, Shafi served as President of the Cane Farmers Association, and also held executive positions in social, cultural and religious organisations.

Shafi travels to Guyana frequently, to assist Krishna on various projects.

“On a personal note, I wish Kris all the best in future ventures in Guyana, and I do look forward to serving him in any way I can in enhancing the community of West Coast Demerara,” Shafi has said.