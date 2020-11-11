Guyana to engage Suriname on reopening border

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony announced that Guyana will be collaborating with Suriname in the near future in relation to COVID-19, to examine opportunities for training and the safe reopening of the borders.

“We are going to collaborate with Suriname and we have a working group that has been established between the two Ministries. That working groups is scheduled to meet shortly and among the things that we will be discussing includes training.”

“The other things that we will be looking at includes protocols to allow for safe reopening of our borders,” the Minister indicated.

The Guyana/Suriname border has been closed since due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue of the reopening of the borders was raised since in August when Suriname President Chandrikaperaad Santokhi came to Guyana to attend to inauguration ceremony of President Dr Irfaan Ali.