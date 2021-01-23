Guyana records 79 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 79 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard today, the total number of confirmed cases is now 7222.

However, only, 691 of these are currently active cases. These include seven patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 684 persons in isolation.

There are also 21 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 170, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has increased to 6361.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard