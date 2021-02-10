Guyana receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 100 doses will go to the CARICOM Secretariat and the remaining 1400 doses will go exclusively to the country’s frontline workers.

“I wish to thank Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and by extension, the people of Barbados for sharing with us from their first batch of vaccines,” President Ali said.

“This act of kindness is among many in recent months that Guyana and Barbados have shared,” he added.

Barbados on Tuesday received 100,000 doses of the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said in the coming days and weeks, Guyana will be in receipt of various tranches of vaccines.

“I assure Guyanese that this issue is the top priority on our agenda and our aim is to ensure that every Guyanese is vaccinated before the end of the year,” President Ali noted.