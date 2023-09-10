Guyana pledges support to earthquake-affect Morocco

The Guyana Government has pledged its support to the North African nation of Morocco which was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

In a brief statement, President Dr Irfaan Ali said he is deeply saddened at the loss of over 2000 lives and the injuries and displacement of thousands of persons as a result of the quake.

“The Government and People of Guyana express our deepest sympathies to the Government and People of Morocco, especially those directly affected by this devastation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“My Government will provide any support we can to the global efforts to help the people of Morocco in this difficult time,” President Ali reassured.

According to the BBC, Friday’s earthquake, the country’s deadliest in 60 years, struck below a remote cluster of mountainous villages south of its capital, Marrakesh.