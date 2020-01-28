Guyana, Albania sign visa waiver MOU

The Governments of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Albania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Service and Ordinary Passports, at the Embassy of Albania, in Washington, DC ON Monday.

Their Excellencies Dr. Riyad Insanally, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States and Mrs. Floreta Faber, Ambassador of Albania to the United States, signed on behalf of their respective Governments.

Guyana and Albania established diplomatic relations on May 1, 1985 and it is hoped that the MOU will lead to the enhancement of relations between the two countries.