GTT shares tech tools & tips to help businesses survive amid COVID-19

GTT hosted a series of virtual conversations with the general public and private sector organisations with the aim of equipping participants with technology driven options to survive and thrive during this pandemic.

“It is business unusual. As the country’s largest technology provider, the onus is on us to share our knowledge and open up our tech toolkit for consideration,” explained GTT CEO, Justin Nedd.

Since the confirmation of the country’s first case of the COVID-19 virus in March 2020, GTT has been successfully able to transition its own staff to working from home. The telecoms CEO described this swift transition as “highly successful”.

“Like us, the sectors are adjusting to working from home. They are trying to maintain productivity while remaining connected to their people, their clients and stakeholders. They are looking for ways to facilitate cashless payments and deliveries. It’s our new normal – and GTT is poised and willing to assist,” said Nedd.

During the conversations, thousands of participants explored helpful solutions as offered by GTT, including Cloud based applications, the use of products such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, PBX support, the convenience of Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and the importance of cybersecurity.

“The sectors can immediately benefit from the tech solutions that we offer – so much so that post-pandemic, they can be more digitally equipped to launch into any direction they chose; because while these are challenging times, there are opportunities for innovation that can serve Guyana well in the long run. We are in this together – and together we will rise,” Nedd stated.

GTT’s business services can be tailored to solve specific challenges. Persons can email [email protected] or call 227-9168 for further information of the solutions available.