GPL suspends disconnections, meter readings until May 4

2020 April 3, Georgetown, Guyana: Pursuant to our press release dated March 16, 2020, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. offers the following updates regarding the changes to our service delivery.

FIELD SERVICES



Disconnections, Field Investigations, Meter Reading and some categories of meter installations remain suspended until May 4th, 2020.

Customers located in Bachelors Adventure and Enmore, East Coast Demerara, are still

benefitting from Meter installations under the Loan Contract Nos. 3238/OC/GY and 3239/BLGY, GRT/EX-14519-GY under Component III of the program: Investments in the Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Distribution Network to reduce technical and commercial losses.

These necessary installations will be conducted within the ambit of all recommended safety

guidelines to guard against the risks associated with COVID-19.

Emergency services and technical services are still and will remain active throughout the present situation so that a stable supply of electricity is maintained across our served areas. Measures of precaution which ensures the safety our valued staff and customers will be considered during the execution of our work.

BILL PAYMENTS



Our Company remains cognizant of everyone’s concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic presently affecting Guyana and the world at large.

We continue to encourage and practice social distancing through the actions of our Company.

Hours of work for our staff were significantly adjusted to foster social distancing. Additionally, we have limited the number of customers permitted to enter our Offices at any given time to ensure the required six (6) feet apart distance is maintained. This has resulted in longer queues outside and within the boundaries of GPL Offices.

While GPL appreciates the commitment of our customers to honour their bills, as we depend on these payments for the sustainability of our business and to maintain a stable supply of electricity; the number of persons visiting our Offices to tender payments is of great concern.

GPL’s bill payment services are decentralized to a wide network of authorized agents across Guyana, that are available in numerous neighborhoods in every County. In this regard, our Company implores upon our customers to use these Agents, reduce long lines at our Offices and stay within the comfort of

their homes.

Following is a list of authorised agents

 Republic Bank

 Scotiabank

 Citizen Bank

 Bank of Baroda

 Demerara Bank

 Guyana Bank for Trade

& Industry

 Mobile Money Guyana

(MMG)

 Surepay

 Bill Express

 Guyana Post office

Corporation (GPOC)

Customers may also visit our website via the link provided for a detailed list of payment Agents: http://gplinc.net/bill/payment-options/

APPLICATION SERVICES



All categories of applications with effect from March 16, 2020 will not be processed at any of our Commercial locations; this service is now only accessible via our website: www.gplinc.net/services.

Customers are encouraged to use the link provided to apply for Change of Tenancy, termination of Service and new services applications.

OFFICE HOURS

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, our Company reduced our business hours for all GPL

Commercial Offices. These offices remain open to ONLY process bill payments and prepaid tokens purchases until further notice. Our Company reiterates that these changes are subject to review based on the developments of the COVID-19 situation through the MoPH.

Customers are asked to visit our website for further details, on each Commercial Office and their hours of business: http://gplinc.net/release/temporary-modifications-to-our-business-hours/

Any inconvenience associated with the aforementioned service modifications is regretted. GPL will continue to engage the public of these changes, pending updates from the MoPH.

We ask that customers continue to engage the following sources of information for updates on our Service Delivery.