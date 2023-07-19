GPHC conducts historic breast surgery

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with the British Foundation for International Reconstructive Surgery and Training (BFIRST), on Tuesday successfully performed the first-ever breast reconstruction surgery using the tissue reconstruction technique.

The surgery was performed at the GPHC and was described a as groundbreaking achievement. In a post on its Facebook page, the procedure was performed on a 54-year-old patient who conquered breast cancer 20 years ago.

“The local surgical team, led by the exceptional Doctor Shilindra Rajkumar, worked tirelessly to make this life-changing surgery possible. The team from BFIRST, including Doctors Maniram Rhagbir and Naveen Cavale, lent their expertise and support to ensure the surgery’s success,” the post stated.

The medical facility further stated that through years of research, dedication, and unyielding commitment to patient care, it has achieved a surgical milestone that brings hope to countless individuals who have faced similar challenges.

This groundbreaking achievement, it stated would not have been possible without the collective efforts of everyone involved.

“The successful surgery marks a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation between medical institutions across borders. It also strengthens our resolve to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new possibilities, and delivering the best possible care to our patients at GPHC.”

As such, the medical institution extends heartfelt gratitude to it medical team, whose expertise and skill made this historic milestone a reality.

“We also want to thank the patient and her family for placing their trust in our hands, allowing us to be a part of their inspiring journey.”

“As we celebrate this achievement, we are reminded of the incredible potential that lies within our local medical community. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence, providing cutting-edge healthcare and transforming lives in ways we once thought were impossible.”

