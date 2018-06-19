GPF Officers headline Grenada’s annual athletics championship

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) through its long standing relations with the Royal Grenada Police Force was invited recently to take part in its annual athletics championship games in Grenada, which also saw the participation of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the GPF, three of their outstanding athletes were selected to represent the Force in various sporting events such as: 100m, 1500m, and Shot Put, to name a few.

It was outlined further that Constables Warren Duncan, Quacy Morian and Alita Moore traveled to Grenada to represent the Force in the Championship games and all emerged medalists.

Moore who copped first place in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 4x100m as well as Long Jump was awarded the Best Overseas Female Athlete, wining a total of six (6) gold medals.

Morian also copped first place in the 800m, 1500m, and 4x100m, as well as second place in the 100 and 400m and third in the 200m. He won a total of six (6) medals, three (3) Gold, two (2) Silver and one (1) Bronze for his achievements. Constable 21820 Warren Duncan came in first place in the Shot Put and Discuss competitions and third in the Javelin competition.

It must be noted, that the event which was initially slated for (Police) also saw participation of National, (Non- Military) athletes as well; resulting in the ranks competing with seasoned athletes for the championship.

The Guyanese delegation which consisted of Police Coach, Sergeant Lyndon Wilson and the three athletes were also invited to take part in several youth and community outreach programs while in Grenada.

According to the Force, it “ continues to offer exposure for its ranks in different fields, through bilateral relations shared with its counterparts.”

Locally, the GPF says it has presented several platforms for empowerment, with one such initiative being the continuous Capacity Building Seminars held in the various Divisions countrywide.